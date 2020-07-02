Arab American singer/songwriter: SaifLove. Born and raised in Orlando, FL, SaifLove has smashed through to the music scene in early 2018. Despite the somewhat-new entrance into the music scene, SaifLove curates music that is full of such diverse dynamics that you would think he'd been creating tracks for years. Let us just say that the R&B/soul community really needs the kind of music SaifLove is offering right now. He brings contemporary production to a familiar, old-school vibe. We appreciate that kind of integration of varying elements into a track, as it definitely can't be easy to blend together tones of opposite ages. But SaifLove does exactly this, and with apparent ease.

SaifLove is creating that The Weeknd type vibe with the overall production of his new track "Be Cautious" (I'm talking tempo, rhythm and definitive execution). Vocal-wise, we can compare the likes of SaifLove to early 2000's R&B style, and we seriously love the blend of modern synths combined with old-school vocalism! The echoing effects throughout the track create a hypnotic atmosphere for the listener--this is the element to SaifLove's "Be Cautious" that made the track stand out to me, as it amplified the sensual experience. The hard-hitting beats contrast well with SaifLove's honest and soft tone. SaifLove's voice honestly melts into your heart, and I think I have a new artist obsession (I definitely know I have a new artist obsession). We're all vibing along heavy to "Be Cautious" and we know the BuzzMusic R&B fans will too, for sure!

How did you come up with the idea for your first album?

Since this is the first project I put together I wanted to show two different sides of myself in a musical aspect; the r&b side and the house/dance side. These are two genres of music that I've always been driven to when I'm writing and two genres that I probably listen to most.

So half of the album will be R&B, stories about love and experiences of love while the other side is all house/dance; more about having drinks, getting on the dance floor and having a good time.

Who or what were your inspirations?

My biggest inspiration is my momma! I want to do big things in this life so she doesn't have to lift a finger and can go retire on an island somewhere!

In terms of artist inspiration; there are quite a few artists that inspire and it's extremely hard to narrow it down because there are truly so many. I will name off a few that have inspired me since I started making music; Majid Jordan, Always Never, Jungle, Emotional Oranges, Mac Ayres, the list can really keep going for a while but I will stop it there.

My other inspirations are life experiences and the other successes I see around me. When I see someone succeed, especially as an artist, it inspires me and gives me more hope because if they can do it, I can do it.

Why does this album mean so much to you?

This album means a lot to me because it's the first body of work I've ever created. In all honesty, I'm nervous about it. Are people going to like it? Are they going to listen to it once and then never listen again? Who knows.

I feel like the release of this album is the true start to a long career in music and I want to start it off with some fire. As a new artist I'm still trying to find my sound so it will be interesting to see which SaifLove listeners enjoy more; the lovey dovey SaifLove who is soft spoken and genuine, or the SaifLove who doesn't give a damn and wants to party (the visor SaifLove). It's almost like a test run to see what's going to be more likeable to the people and where I should potentially spend more of my time, in terms of genre. Not only do I want people to recognize how much time I have spent putting this album together but I'm intrigued to know how it will be perceived and taken in as a consumer.