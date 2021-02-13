Nagpur, Feb 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur reached 1,38,300 on Saturday after 486 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll increased by five and the recovery count by 266, an official said.

The district has so far witnessed 4,224 deaths and 1,30,227 people have been discharged, leaving it with 3,849 active cases, he added.

With 4,719 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11.18,832, he said.

