Nagpur, Feb 23 (PTI) Nagpur's COVID-19 tally rose by 691 on Tuesday to reach 1,44,534, while the death toll increased by eight and the recovery count by 477, an official said.

The district has so far seen 4,291 deaths and 1,33,775 people have recovered, leaving it with 6,468 active cases, he added.

With 10,996 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,87,205, the official said.

