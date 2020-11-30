Mathura (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) COVID-19 norms will be strictly adhered to during polling of graduate and teachers constituencies for Members of Legislative Council Agra Khand slated for Tuesday, officials said.

“Besides ensuring transparency during election, follow-up of COVID-19 norms has been made obligatory for every voter," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said on Monday.

He said preparations for the election have been made as per SOPs for preventing the spread of the virus.

While polling parties have been sent for conducting elections, zonal and sector magistrates have been asked to maintain strict vigil in 41 booths that would go for polls for 17,000 voters, officials said.

According to officials, one presiding officer, three polling officers, one sector magistrate and one micro-observer have been deputed in every booth to conduct the elections.

Voters will be given the option of nine documents for casting their votes through ballot papers.

The voters will have to write their preferential number in numerics for the candidates while casting their franchise, the official said.

