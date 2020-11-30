Bhubaneswar, November 30: A 87-year-old man in Odisha was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl. The shocking case was reported in Kendrapara district, where a five-year-old girl was "sexually assaulted". Based on the preliminary probe, the local police took the accused into custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.

The alleged rape incident took place on November 23, in a village that falls under the jurisdiction of Aul police station, reports said. The accused, Sunakar Patra, is a shopkeeper, officials privy to the case said. 85-Year-Old Father-in-Law of Government Officer Rapes Minor Tribal Girl in Bhubaneswar.

The girl, according to police personnel who spoke to HT, was taken to the shop by Patra. After she was not found by her family members for several hours, the mother began searching in the vicinity. On learning that her daughter was taken by Patra to his shop, she rushed to the site and found her daughter unconscious.

Aul police station sub-inspector Pradosh Patnaik said Patra's family had threatened the victim's mother to remain silent or face dire consequences. On Saturday, the woman managed to approach the police and lodge an FIR. Based on the complaint, a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent POCSO Act was registered against the octogenarian.

