Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI): Over 63,000 people are presently undergoing treatment forCOVID-19in Kerala with 5,177 new cases being reported on Thursday, taking the infection caseload past the 7.26 lakh mark in the state.

Fifty-two healthcare workers were among those infected on Thursday, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

As many as 4,801 people were cured of the infection, which has claimed 2,914 lives so far, she said in a press release.

The total recoveries have touched 6,60,445 and presently 63,155 people are under observation and 7,26,687 people have been infected with the virus so far.

The toll has surged to 2914 with 22 more deaths in the recent days being confirmed due to covid.

The minister said 56,073 samples were tested during the last 24 hours at and the test positivity rate has touched 9.23 per cent.

So far, a total of 75,64,562 samples have been sent for testing.

Among the districts, four recorded over 500 cases, the highest was from Thrissur 591.

There are presently 2,70,725 people under observation in various districts, including 13,712 in hospitals.PTI UD SS

