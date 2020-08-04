Dhubri, Aug 4 (PTI) A COVID-19 patient fled from a medical facility in Assam's Dhubri district, and was brought back on Tuesday after an operation that lasted for hours, police said.

The patient fled from the Diporkuti Covid Care Centre in Bilasipara town of the district on Monday night, they said.

The centre's in-charge informed the police after noticing that the patient was missing.

The patient was tracked and brought back from his house in the Golakganj area, police said.

The centre's in-charge informed police that the patient was reluctant to get admitted and was non-cooperative with the authorities and the health workers.

Police said they have registered a criminal case against the patient.

