New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The national cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate in India remained below eight per cent for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.94 per cent and is on a continuous decline, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

As per the official statement, the total number of COVID-19 tests crossed 9.5 crores which have led to early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely and effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases.

The average daily positivity rate stands at 6.13 per cent for the week of November.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 7,72,055, the statement said adding that, "India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 8 lakh mark after a month and a half, the progressive decline continues".

The active cases comprise merely 10.23 per cent of the total positive cases of the country.

As many as 66,63,608 recoveries have been reported so far with 66,399 in the last 24 hours, taking that national recovery Rate to 88.26 per cent.

The statement further informed that 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/union territories - Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

The highest number of recoveries were reported from Maharashtra with over 11,000 recoveries, followed by 8,000 recoveries each in Kerala and Karnataka.

For the first time in 90 days, case fatalities dropped below 600, with 579 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

