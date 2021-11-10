Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 348 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but the weekly infection positivity rate has now fallen below the one per cent mark after nine months.

Medical and Health Department data showed that the infection positivity rate has come down from 1.3 per cent to 0.8 per cent in the week ending November 9.

After a total of 2.98 crore sample tests, the cumulative positives rose to 20,69,066 at an overall infection positivity rate of 6.94 per cent.

The average number of daily fresh cases also declined to 256.

The recovery rate climbed to 99.20 per cent after a total of 20,51,440 persons got cured, including 358 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The mortality rate remained at 0.70 per cent after a gross toll of 14,406, including three in the last 24 hours.

AP now slipped ten places to 30 in the COVID-19 mortality rate in the country.

With 3,220 active cases, the state now stands at No. 8 in the country, the Medical and Health Department data showed.

Guntur district now has the highest weekly positivity rate of 2.2 per cent, followed by East Godavari and Visakhapatnam with 1.8 per cent each.

Krishna and SPS Nellore have 1.1 per cent each, while the remaining eight districts have less than one per cent each.

Meanwhile, the day's bulletin said East Godavari reported 69, Chittoor 52, Visakhapatnam 44, Krishna 37, Guntur 32, West Godavari 31 and Prakasam 21 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The remaining six districts added less than 20 new cases each.

Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported one more COVID-19 death each in a day.

