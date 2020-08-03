Pune, Aug 3 (PTI) Pune district reported 1,998 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 92,880 on Monday, while 45 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll reached 2,129 with 45 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district, he said.

Also, 1,822 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district following recovery, the official said.

"Of the 1,998 cases, 781 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which now has 58,304 cases. With 748 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count now stands at 23,682," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 10,894, the official added.

