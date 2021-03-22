Pune, Mar 22 (PTI)The COVID-19 tally of Pune rose by 4,321 to touch 4,73,799 on Monday, while the day also saw 33 deaths and 1,789 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 9,602, he added.

Pune city accounted for 2,342 of the new cases, while the addition in Pimpri Chinchwad was 1,187, the rest being in rural and cantonment areas, the official informed.

The caseload of Pune city is 2,37,736, while it is 1,23,552 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,12,511 in rural and cantonment areas.

