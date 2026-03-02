Mumbai, March 2: UK-based technology brand Nothing has confirmed it will host a major launch event on March 5 to unveil the Nothing Phone (4a) series. The announcement, teased by CEO Carl Pei, comes just a day after Apple’s scheduled product reveals. The new series is expected to feature two model-the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro-alongside a new pair of wireless headphones.

The upcoming handsets represent a significant design evolution for the brand. While Nothing is maintaining its signature transparent aesthetic, it is moving away from the "Glyph Matrix" seen on previous generations. Instead, the Phone (4a) series will debut a redesigned "Glyph Bar" located at the rear of the device. iPhone 17e, New m5 MacBooks, Budget Apple Laptops To Launch This Week.

Redesigned Glyph Bar and Hardware Specifications

The new Glyph Bar features six square lights containing nine individually controllable mini-LEDs. According to the company, this new lighting array is 40 per cent brighter than the system found on the predecessor, the Phone (3a) series. The rear camera module remains centrally located on the back panel, maintaining a visual consistency with previous mid-range offerings.

Under the hood, the standard Nothing Phone (4a) is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The more premium Phone (4a) Pro is rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with UFS 3.1 storage for faster data speeds. Both models are anticipated to use updated Lithium-ion battery technology, likely resulting in slightly larger battery capacities.

Premium Materials and Pricing Tiers

Nothing has indicated that the (4a) series will utilise premium materials and will be introduced in new colour options, including a first-time pink variant. This focus on build quality is reflected in the anticipated pricing, with both devices expected to see a notable increase compared to previous generations. Xiaomi 17 Series With 200MP Periscope Camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched Globally; India Launch Set for March 11.

Market speculation suggests that the standard Nothing Phone (4a) will start at INR 30,000, while the Phone (4a) Pro could be priced from INR 40,000. These price points suggest that Nothing is attempting to bridge the gap between its budget-friendly "a" series and its flagship numbered models, targeting the competitive mid-to-premium segment in India.

