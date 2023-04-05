Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday reported 100 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and one fatality due to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, 47 were reported from Mohali, 10 each from Hoshiarpur and Mohali, and six each from Amritsar and Pathankot, it showed.

The state had reported 73 cases on Tuesday.

The number of active cases of the disease now stands at 437, up from 396 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate also increased from 3.27 per cent on Tuesday to 4.10 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The fatality was reported from Tarn Taran district. With this, the death toll has reached 20,521 in the state so far since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's COVID-19 tally stands at 7,86,548.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said his department was fully geared up to effectively deal with any rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Singh also advised people to wear masks while venturing out.

He advised immuno-compromised patients to avoid going out and also asked those having symptoms of cough and fever to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

The minister said as per the directions of the Union government, the Punjab health department will conduct a mock drill on April 10-11 in the state to ensure Covid preparedness.

