Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) One coronavirus-related death was reported in Punjab on Thursday while 25 fresh infections raised the tally to 6,01,422, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll stood at 16,503.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Pathankot reported eight cases, followed by three cases each in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar.

The number of active cases was 300.

Thirty-nine people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,619, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported a single case, taking the total count of coronavirus to 65,202.

With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stood at 819.

The number of active cases in the city was 40 while the number of cured persons was 64,343.

