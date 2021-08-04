Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday reported 62 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,99,266, according to a medical bulletin.

No new Covid-related death was reported on Wednesday and the toll stands at 16,299, it said.

There are 473 active cases in the state.

Jalandhar reported 13 new infections, followed by eight in Patiala and seven in Ludhiana.

With 52 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,494, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh did not report any fresh Covid case and the infection tally stands at 61,965, according to the bulletin.

A total of 811 people have died due to Covid so far, it said.

The number of active cases is 31 and a total of 61,123 people have so far recovered from the infection, it said. PTI CHS VSD

