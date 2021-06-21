Bhopal, Jun 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh set a new record for itself by vaccinating 15 lakh people against COVID-19 on Monday as part of a mega campaign to coincide with International Yoga Day, with officials saying the target set was 10 lakh.

They said MP's feat during the day accounted for almost 20 per cent of all inoculations conducted against the coronavirus infection in the country during the day.

An elated Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the vaccination drive was such a success on Monday due to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his decision to give free vaccines to the states.

"Madhya Pradesh has topped other states in terms of vaccination. Thanks to all," the CM said, adding that the campaign to inoculate as many people as possible in quick time to ward off a possible third wave would continue beyond June 21.

Officials said over one lakh 'corona volunteers' are playing an active role in creating awareness about the pandemic and ways to tackle it, while 7,000 centres have been set up to administer doses, which are manned by 35,000 staff.

They added that the chief minister had ensured over 19 lakh vaccine doses were made available in the state.

Launching the campaign earlier in the day in Datia, the CM had said vaccination was the only way to defeat the virus, adding that chances of anyone getting infected after inoculation were rare, and symptoms, in such a scenario, would be very mild and recovery really fast.

Chouhan took part in the campaign in Datia, Bhopal and Budhni, which is his Assembly seat, while in charge ministers attended the drive in their respective districts, officials said.

Officials said a three-day vaccination campaign will start from July 1 to motivate people to get vaccinated.

More than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 28.33 crore since January 16, it said.

