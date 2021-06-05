Patna, Jun 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 situation remained stable in Bihar where the active caseload fell below 10,000 and the recovery rate climbed to 97.90 per cent on Saturday when 1,007 fresh cases and 21 fatalities were reported.

According to the Health Department, the total number of confirmed cases to date has reached 7,12,197 and 6,97,229 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered. Altogether 5,340 people have succumbed to the contagion.

The number of active cases has dipped to 9,627. It had risen to over one lakh in the end of April and remained in six digits for more than a week. The recovery rate has been rising steadily and it has improved by over 20 per cent since mid- May.

The state has been under lockdown since May 5 and the restrictions seem to have curbed the second wave of the pandemic which has wrought devastation in Bihar, like in the rest of the country.

On the vaccination front, more than 1.10 crore people have received the jabs thus far.

