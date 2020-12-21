Surat, Dec 21 (PTI) Surat district in Gujarat on Monday reported 150 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the count of infections to 47,683 and the death toll to 1,122, the state health department said.

A total of 155 people were discharged in the day in the district.

Surat city's case recovery rate rose to 95.39 per cent with 34,045 patients being discharged so far, said the Surat Municipal Corporation.

A total of 249 patients currently remain admitted in various hospitals in the city, while 11,334 people are placed in quarantine.

At 2,461, Kamrej taluka has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by 2,356 in Choryasi, officials said.

