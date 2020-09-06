Surat, Sep 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Surat rose to 22,605 on Sunday with the addition of 295 cases, which is the highest single-day spike for any district in Gujarat on the day, the health department said.

With five fatalities during the day, also the highest, the death toll in the district reached 894, it said.

A total of 303 patients were discharged on Sunday, the department said in its release.

Surat city reported 185 new cases and the rural parts 110 new cases.

Also, Surat city reported 239 recoveries, outnumbering the number of new positive cases found in the district on the day.

Rural parts of the district reported64 recoveries.

Out of the five deaths, three were reported in the city, and two in the ruralparts.

The number of daily cases in Surat continues to exceed Ahmedabad, even though it stands second in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases so far.

As per the local health officials, rural parts of the district have reported 5,060 cases and 212 deaths.

As against this, 4,124 patients have been discharged, officials said.

