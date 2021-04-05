Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) The Mumbai Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC banning the assembly of five or more people at public places in the city from 7 am to 8 pm from Mondays to Fridays till April 30.

The order also imposed a night curfew on weekdays and a strict lockdown on weekends beginning from 8 pm on Friday till 7 am on Monday.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya which will remain in force till April 30 unless withdrawn earlier.

It stated that a strict lockdown will be enforced during weekends.

"No person will be allowed to roam outside without a valid reason from 8 pm on Friday till 7 am on Monday," as per the order.

The order asked people to adhere to the COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places.

Those found violating the new curbs will be booked under section 188 (disobeying public servant's order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, it said.

Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 cases in a day on Sunday.

As on Monday, Mumbai's caseload stood at 4,62,302.

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said in a statement.

