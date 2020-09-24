Itanagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 289 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the northeastern state to 8,133, a senior health department official said.

Barring 21, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID-19 care centres, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr L Jampa said.

"Ten security personnel -- six from the Assam Rifles, two from the Indo Tibetan Border Police, one each from the Army and the Indian Reserve Battalion -- are among the new patients," the SSO said.

Of the 289 fresh cases, 173 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 17 from Changlang, 13 from East Siang, nine each from Papumpare and Pakke Kessang, eight each from Namsai, Lohit, and West Siang, seven from Upper Subansiri and six each from Anjaw, Longding, Upper Siang and West Kameng.

Five cases were recorded in Lower Dibang Valley, two each in Lower Siang and Kra Daadi and one each in Tawang, Tirap, East Kameng and Siang districts, Dr Jampa said.

Altogether 125 people were discharged from various hospitals in the state on Wednesday, he said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 72.58 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,216 active cases, while 5,903 people have been cured of the disease. Fourteen patients have succumbed to the infection.

The state's Capital Complex region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has reported the maximum number of active cases at 1077, followed by West Siang at 172, Papumpare at 150 and Changlang at 137.

As many as 2,31,045 samples have been tested for the infection so far, including 2,803 on Wednesday, thS SSO added.

