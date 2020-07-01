Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Kerala crossed the 4,500 mark on Wednesday with 151 people testing positive as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned that the state may have to face "more challenges" in the coming days.

"The positive cases are rising in the state. But there is some relief as the death toll and cases due to contact has not gone up drastically.

But in the coming days we may have to face more challenges," Vijayan told reporters.

He said the state has not yet been spared from the threat of community spread and there was need to maintain constant vigil.

In a letter to the ChiefMinister, the Indian Medical Association, Kerala Chapter, had said that there were indications of community transmission.

On Doctors Day, the Chief Minister hailed their tireless efforts, as also of the health workers, in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 2,435 people have recovered from the infection, including 131 discharged today, while active cases are2,132.

Thirteen people have been infected through contact.

The death toll in the state climbed to 25 with the samples of a man from Nadakavuwho had committed suicide on June 27 testing positive on Wednesday.

Giving the district wise break-up of cases, Vijayan said Malappuram reported the highest 34 cases, followed by Kannur 27, Palakkad 17 and Thrissur 18.

Ernakulam 12, Kasaragod 10, Alappuzha eight, Pathnamthoitta and Kozhikode six cases each,Thiruvananthapuram four, Kollam and Wayanad three, Kottayam four and Idukki one.

There are 124 hotspots in the state as of today and 1. 83 lakh people are under observation. PTI UDAPR

