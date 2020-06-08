India News | COVID-19 Tally Rises to 1,380 in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jun 8 (PTI) Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 1,380, officials said here.

Eight new cases were reported in Haridwar district, four in Pauri, three in Tehri, two each in Rudraprayag, Champawat and Bageshwar, and one case each was reported in Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Dehradun and Chamoli districts, a state Health Department bulletin said.

Most of them have travel history to Mumbai, Delhi and the national capital region, it said.

As many as 663 people have recovered from the infection in the state, seven have migrated and 13 have died, the bulletin added.

The cause of nine fatalities was other than COVID-19, it said, adding that the cause of one death could not be ascertained and that of three more is being looked into.

