Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday logged 186 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,70,829, while the death toll rose to 3,951 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 65, followed by Karimnagar (16) and Khammam (11) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 122 people recovered from the infectious disease today. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,62,714.

Active cases stood at 4,164, the bulletin said.

It said 41,392 samples were tested today and the total number tested was 2,74,30,113.

The samples tested per million population were 7,36,972.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.79 per cent compared to the national average of 1.3 per cent and 98.17, respectively.

