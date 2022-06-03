Thane, Jun 3 (PTI) With the addition of 165 coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 7,10,408, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10th Results To Be Declared Today on wbbse.wb.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

These cases were reported on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Godown Near Shaheed Nagar Metro Station in Ghaziabad, No Casualty Reported So Far.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that its COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)