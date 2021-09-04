Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) The coronavirus infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra grew by 356 to 5,52,337, while the death of seven patients took the toll to 11,309, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Monsoon Forecast: Mumbai To Experience Cloudy Skies With Moderate Rainfall; Nagpur, Latur and Other Areas To Witness Light Rains.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Man Files Police Complaint Against Wife Over Suspect of Terror Links.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of Thane is 2.04 per cent.

District information officer Ajay Jadhav said that the number of people vaccinated against the viral infection in Thane crossed the 50-lakh mark on Friday.

The exact count of vaccinated people in the district stands at 50,26,256, of whom 59,308 were given the jabs on Friday alone.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,34,668, while the death toll is 3,293, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)