By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): A discussion on radiology as far as COVID-19 is concerned was held in an interactive webinar session under a clinical excellence program being done by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the All India institute of medical sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, with regional and state centre of excellence and Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday.

The discussion points out that although radiology is important when it comes to pneumonia, now it is important to look at radiology also from the point of comorbidity in COVID cases.

AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria stated, "As of now we are seeing a huge surge in the number of COVID cases across the country and hence have to use our resources in an optimum manner and not create panic by getting over investigations done and including radiology itself."

"Whatever data we have from AIIMS also suggested that people are admitted not because of COVID-19 but due to worsening of their existing comorbidities. Therefore our strategy both in terms of investigation and management will be different from what it was last time," the director added.

Dr Ashu Seith, Dept of Radiology, AIIMS said, "Chest radiograph and CT is to be is to be used in very select situations such as clear cut at the shortness of breath and hypoxia, persistent fever, discordance between clinical and microbiology And high-risk situations it is not a routine investigation bit having done it can give out lots of information."

Radiology is a branch of medicine that uses imaging technology to diagnose and treat disease. Radiology may be divided into two different areas, diagnostic radiology and interventional radiology.

At present, India once again is sliding into a third wave of COVID-19 with the number of cases reaching a new height each day.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,17,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 7.74 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,52,26,386 including 3,71,363 active cases.

According to the ministry, the country has so far reported 3,007 cases of Omicron of which 1,199 have been recovered.

The existing guidelines have been revised in view of reporting of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) which has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization.

The central government on Friday announced a seven-day mandatory home quarantine for all international arrivals in the country. (ANI)

