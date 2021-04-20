Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): In the light of the surge in COVID-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh, a weekend lockdown has been imposed, informed state Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi on Tuesday.

The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Friday and will continue till 7 am on Monday.

He also said that night curfew will remain imposed in all districts and only essential services would be allowed.

"Corona curfew will remain in force from Friday night till Monday morning and it will be strictly observed. The Chief Minister has given the order to impose night curfew in every district," Awasthi said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 17,066 new coronavirus cases and 167 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court stayed yesterday's Allahabad High Court order, imposing lockdown in five cities in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

