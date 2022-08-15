Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 273 fresh Covid cases on Monday that pushed the infection tally to 4,74,055, while two more fatalities took the death toll to 4,779, officials said.

Of the new cases, 34 were reported from Jammu division and 239 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

There are 4,154 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,65,122, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

