Srinagar, Jun 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 38 new Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,54,623, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported, they said.

Also Read | Tata Group-Owned Air India Offers to Re-Hire Pilots Post Retirement for 5 Years.

Of the new cases, 25 were reported from the Jammu division while 13 were from the Kashmir valley, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,755, they said.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Cooperation Between Member Countries Can Help Global Post COVID-19 Recovery'.

There are 220 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,648, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)