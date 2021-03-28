Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,989 on Sunday with four more fatalities, while 309 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,29,993, officials said.

Among the new cases which included 51 travellers, 63 were from the Jammu division and 246 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 123 cases, including 35 travellers, followed by 49 in Jammu district and 46 in Baramulla district, officials said.

Five districts did not report any new cases, while nine others had cases in single digits. Budgam, Pulwama and Kupwara were the other districts to register cases in double digits, officials said.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, currently stands at 2,001 while 1,26,003 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory has risen to 1,989 after four fresh deaths -- three Jammu and one from Kashmir valley -- were reported in the last 24 hours, they added.

