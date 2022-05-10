Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded five new Covid cases on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 4,54,118, officials said.

Of the new cases, three were reported from Jammu district while one each was recorded in Srinagar and Kupwara districts, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped by Sweeper in Mirzapur Divisional Hospital.

There are 58 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,309, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Also Read | Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Gets Bail, To Remain in Jail After New Case.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)