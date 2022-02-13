Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) Six more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab on Sunday while 340 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,55,561, according to a medical bulletin.

Deaths were reported from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran and Ludhiana, taking the toll to 17,596. The number of active cases was 3,966.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, 37 Injured as Overcrowded Bus Turns Turtle in Chitrakoot.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 51 cases, followed by 35 in Ludhiana and 34 in Jalandhar.

A total of 252 patients are on oxygen support while 26 critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Days After Eloping, Burnt Body of 18-Year-Old Girl Found in Fields in Muzaffarnagar; Two Family Members Detained .

It stated that 602 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,33,999.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 42 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,338.

With one more death reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,152, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the city was 623 while the number of recoveries was 89,563.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)