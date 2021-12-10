Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): Schools in Hyderabad have appealed to parents not to feel scared about sending their children to schools, following the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Parents of children, too, have supported them.

Schools in Telangana resumed offline classes on September 1 this year amid stringent adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Also Read | IAF Helicopter Crash: Person Who Recorded MI-17 V5 ‘s Last Moments Appears Before Police.

Varalakshmi, a principal of a private school said, "I am happy that all our teaching staff and students are healthy. Here, every teacher is fully vaccinated to prevent COVID-19. Our students are following COVID-19 protocols like practising social distancing, wearing a mask and sanitising after every hour.""We are working and teaching students via both online and offline modes. I appeal to all the parents to not worry about the COVID-19 situation," she added.

Speaking with ANI, Shailaja, a parent said, "I would request parents not to worry regarding Omicron. Parents can send their kids to schools without any hesitation. Most of the schools and colleges are following COVID precautions."

Also Read | ISRO Partners With Oppo To Boost NavIC Messaging Service.

Another parent Kalyan Kumar told ANI, "I request parents not to panic regarding Omicron. I request them to send their children to school. Almost every school and institution is taking proper safety measures. I am sending my kids to school by following COVID-19 norms."

Telangana has not reported a single case of the Omicron till now.

As India reported nearly two dozen Omicron cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday asked all the States to submit all the samples of positive cases of international travellers and their contacts as well as from emerging hotspots. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)