New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhi on Monday witnessed a decline in COVID cases and logged 12,527 new infections in the last 24 hours.

With this, the positivity rate in the national capital stands at 27.99 per cent, while the active cases also declined to 83,982.

As per the health department bulletin, 24 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative Covid death tally of Delhi to 25,387.

Further, the health department informed that there are 68,275 COVID patients in home isolation presently.

Meanwhile, as 18,340 patients recover from the virus in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the national capital touches 93.65 per cent, taking the total number of COVID recoveries to 16,13,128.

During the last 24 hours, 23,577 people COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 8,248 beneficiaries of the 15-18 age group were vaccinated.

As many as 44,762 COVID tests were also conducted in Delhi, including 39,767 RT PCR tests. (ANI)

