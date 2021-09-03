Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported two more COVID-19-related fatalities that took the death toll to 9,681, while 12 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,534.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Gurgaon and Yamunanagar districts.

Of the new cases, three cases were from Gurgaon, it said.

The total active cases in the state stand at 301. The overall recoveries so far have reached 7,60,208, while the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

