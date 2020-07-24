New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Seeking to reduce deaths from COVID-19, authorities have directed dedicated coronavirus hospitals to ensure that there is "absolutely no delay" in transferring a serious patient from triage area to an ICU, a senior official said on Friday.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the principal secretary, Delhi Health Department, on Friday with nodal officers, medical directors, medical superintendents of the Delhi government's dedicated COVID hospitals, he said.

As per the latest protocol, even suspected COVID-19 patients, in serious condition are to be given immediate medical attention as required when brought to dedicated facilities.

"It was decided that to ensure mortality from COVID-19, dedicated government hospitals would ensure zero-delay in transfer of serious patients from triage area to an ICU, so that oxygen and other requirement can be immediately met," said a senior official who attended the meeting.

The official, also a senior doctor at a dedicated COVID-19 facility here, said earlier many patients would just be lying in ambulances looking for a bed or medical attention, and ambulances have limited supply of oxygen, so there is a risk.

In the meeting, some other steps that can be taken to reduce deaths due to COVID-19 were also discussed.

Delhi recorded 1,025 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777 authorities said.

Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Friday.

