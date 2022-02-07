Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 graph maintained its downward trend on Monday registering 641 new cases of the contagion compared to 835 the previous day, taking the tally to 20,06,513, the health department said.

The maximum number of 105 new cases of the disease was reported in North 24 Parganas district, while there were 75 cases in the city, a bulletin issued by it said.

With 29 fatalities due to COVID-19, the toll in the state on Monday increased to 20,852. North 24 Parganas district saw 10 deaths and the city seven, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,742 recoveries were reported in the state improving the discharge rate marginally to 98.12 per cent from 98.06 per cent on Sunday. So far, 19,68,797 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

Accordingly, the number of active cases was declined by 1,130 to 16,864, the bulletin said.

Since Sunday, 24,786 samples have been tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,35,10,875, it added.

