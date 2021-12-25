New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday shared an incident of Maharashtra's Hingoli where a 108-year-old man received COVID-19 vaccine and urged all to get their dose too, to "help in securing country".

Sharing the 108-year-old man's picture, Mandaviya (in Hindi) said, "In Hingoli district of Maharashtra, a 108-year-old man got the vaccine. If you have not got the vaccine, then get it done soon and help in securing the country."

Also Read | Ludhiana Court Blast: Sacked Cop Gagandeep Singh Went to Washroom to Assemble Bomb, Says Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya.

With the administration of 66,09,113 COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 141 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)