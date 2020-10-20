Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) A 70-year-old man died while 57 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Chandigarh on Tuesday, pushing the union territory's infection tally to 13,743, according to a bulletin.

So far, 209 people have died from the infection in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The 70-year-old man died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here on Monday. He had suffered a severe head injury caused by a gunshot, the bulletin said.

His sample was taken on admission to the hospital and he was found coronavirus positive, it said.

There are 810 active cases in the city as of now.

A total of 107 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 12,724, as per the bulletin.

A total of 96,707 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 82,377 tested negative while reports of 131 samples are awaited, it said.

