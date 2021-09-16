New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Delhi recorded one more COVID-19 death and 28 fresh cases on Thursday with a positivity rate 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the second Covid-related fatality reported this month, the earlier death being on September 7, according to official figures.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in Delhi rose to 25,084, according to the latest health bulletin.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus.

On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Thursday, 28 new cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the bulletin.

On Wednesday, 57 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.

A total of 72,481 tests, including 49,734 RT-PCR tests and 22,747 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

