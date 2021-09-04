Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Punjab reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 6,00,780, while one more Covid-related fatality took the death toll to 16,439, according to a medical bulletin

The only COVID-19-related death was reported from Bathinda. The death toll includes one fatality which was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to 344 from 351 on Friday, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, seven each were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala followed by four each in Amritsar, Rupnagar and Mohali, it said.

Forty people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,83,997, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported five more COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 65,119, the bulletin said.

No Covid-related fatality was reported. The death toll stands at 814, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 43, while the overall recoveries has reached 64,262, the bulletin added.

