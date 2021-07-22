Srinagar, Jul 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 3,20,340, while one more fatality took the death toll to 4,373, officials said.

Of the new cases, 20 were from the Jammu division and 64 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar with 31 new cases was the only district in the Union Territory to record cases in double digits, while three districts reported no new infections, officials said.

The number of active cases stands at 1,513, while 3,14,454 people have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

The death toll rose to 4,373 after one more death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials said, there were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

