Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Punjab on Saturday reported 1,907 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 5,77,997, while 79 more deaths took the toll to 15,009, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases declined to 24,454 from 26,277 on Friday.

Eight deaths were reported from Bathinda, seven each from Sangrur and Amritsar and six from Patiala, which took place in the last 24-hours.

Ludhiana reported 201 fresh cases, followed by 184 in Jalandhar, 150 in Hoshiarpur and 147 in Patiala.

The state's positivity rate dropped to 2.84 per cent from 2.98 per cent the day before.

With 3,619 recoveries from the infection, the number of those recovered reached 5,38,534, the bulletin said.

There are 295 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 704 other critical patients and 3,424 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 95,98,059 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Saturday registered 98 cases, taking the tally to 60,585, it said.

The toll reached 768 with the death of three more persons.

The number of active cases dropped to 925 from 1,005 on Friday, the bulletin said.

With 175 patients discharged after recovery, the number of those discharged reached 58,892, it said.

A total of 5,21,716 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,59,904 tested negative while reports of 27 samples were awaited, the bulletin said.

