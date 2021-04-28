New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Switzerland on Wednesday said it is sending oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment to India to help it deal with the "challenging times" arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss Embassy in India said the material will be distributed with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society.

"Switzerland through the Swiss humanitarian aid will send medical supplies to India. This will include oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment," the embassy said.

"This material will be distributed with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society. Switzerland stands in solidarity with India in these challenging times,"it said in a statement.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

