New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday called for nationwide protests on August 8 against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, terming it a 'back door' approach to enforce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

In a statement following a Politburo meeting on July 18, the CPI(M) expressed concern over Bengali-speaking migrants being targeted in various states and reported evictions in Assam.

The Left party criticised the Election Commission for attempting to verify the citizenship of voters under the guise of revising electoral rolls, stating that this action is beyond its constitutional authority.

"Under the baseless pretext of weeding out foreigners from the electoral rolls, they are disenfranchising vast sections of minorities and other select groups," the CPI(M) said.

"The NRC exercise, which was widely opposed by the people before the Covid pandemic, is sought to be enforced surreptitiously through the back door. The EC, which until now had acted in favour of the BJP-led government, has now become complicit in implementing the RSS/Sangh Parivar agenda," the party noted.

Describing these actions as an attack on democratic rights, the CPI(M) urged protests across the country on August 8.

The CPI(M) also claimed that reports of "targeted attacks on Bengali-speaking people" are emerging from many BJP-ruled states, like Delhi, Odisha, Assam, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

"Bengalis are being identified and branded as Bangladeshis without any proper verification of their documents and without following the due process. Such individuals are being detained by the police and subjected to inhuman abuse and torture," they said.

"There are also instances of people (including Indian citizens) being forcefully pushed back to Bangladesh, both through land and even via the sea route," the statement mentioned further.

Calling these developments violations of the right to freedom of movement granted to all citizens by the Indian Constitution, the CPI(M) demanded an immediate halt to these "illegal detentions" and the protection of citizens' rights.

Accusing the Assam government of evicting a large number of people from their rightful lands, the Left party said, "The BJP and the RSS are trying to exploit ethnic differences across various North Eastern states to create divisions and establish their dominance. These moves will harm the unity and integrity of our country, particularly in a region that shares a long international border.

Additionally, the CPI(M) called for the repeal of the Maharashtra Public Security Bill, arguing that its vague definitions of extreme Left-wing forces and similar organisations permit the targeting of any opposition group.

The party also demanded immediate steps for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising the need to respect the people's mandate that elected the state government.

In the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, the CPI(M) said it will try to mobilise other opposition parties in the parliament to vote against various bills, including the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, as well as amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act.

Furthermore, the party expressed concern about the government's proposed trade deals with the US and the EU, urging the Centre to consult stakeholders before embarking on an 'FTA signing spree.'

