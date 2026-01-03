New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate the unfortunate death of a student at Government Degree College in Dharamshala on December 26, 2025.

A 19-year-old second-year student of Government Degree College, Dharamshala, who died during treatment in Ludhiana in December. Her parents alleged that she was subjected to ragging, assault and sexual harassment at the college, which caused severe mental distress and deterioration of her health.

The panel will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, scrutinise any lapses by the college authorities, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In an official order, the UGC wrote, "The Committee will also verify compliance with student welfare and safety regulations, and further suggest measures to prevent such incidents."

Professor Raj Kumar Mittal will chair the committee and will include Prof. Sushma Yadav, former UGC member; Prof. Neerja Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University; and Prof. P. Prakash Babu, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University. Dr. Sunita Siwach, Joint Secretary of UGC, has been appointed as the coordinating officer for the panel.

The fact-finding committee will submit its report on the death case.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu assured that the government "will take strict action" against the alleged accused over the death. The chief minister said he had "immediately suspended" the professor based on the victims' statement.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sukhu said, "I have taken a decision based on the statement by the girl from Dharamshala. The professor she has alleged against will be immediately suspended, and I have also ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter. Our government will take strict action against whoever are involved in the matter."

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, police later registered an FIR against three fellow students and a college professor under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

The police said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, who alleged that on September 18, 2025, three female students assaulted and intimidated his daughter, while a professor sexually harassed her.

"Due to these reasons, his daughter was under severe stress, and her health deteriorated. She was treated at various hospitals and later died during treatment at DMC, Ludhiana, on December 26, 2025," police said. (ANI)

