Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has instructed officials to explore Virtual Reality (VR) support to present the significance of TTD local and affiliated temples to devotees. He conducted a review meeting with senior TTD officials on Saturday at the conference hall of the TTD Administrative Building, according to a release from the TTD Chief Public Relations Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that to effectively convey the significance, architectural beauty, and other important aspects of TTD local and affiliated temples to devotees, the use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology may also be considered if required. He suggested examining the possibility of developing a dedicated app for this purpose. He further stated that temple sculptures and images could be scanned using mobile phones, and through advanced technology, the related mythological and historical significance should be displayed to devotees.

Also Read | What Is Tanker Water and Is It Safe for Drinking?.

He also suggested studying the feasibility of launching another channel under SVBC, if necessary, to showcase the uniqueness and importance of TTD local and affiliated temples to devotees, similar to the way temple rituals of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Tirumala, are telecast on the SVBC channel.

The EO instructed that special officers should be appointed to provide better facilities to devotees at TTD local and affiliated temples. These special officers should frequently visit the temples and prepare reports on developmental works.

Also Read | UPI Transactions Surge in December 2025: Volumes Jump 29% YoY to Record 2,163 Crore, Payment Value Touches INR 28 Lakh Crore, NPCI Data Shows.

As per the directions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, steps should be taken to distribute Annadanam (free meals) at TTD temples. As part of this, he directed that each temple should have a general account and a separate account for Annadanam and that special officers should review both accounts and take necessary actions. Existing accounts meant for Annaprasadam should be continued.

For the convenience of devotees, coordination with the TTD CVSO was advised on aspects such as queue lines, CCTV surveillance, security, transportation, and traffic management. He also instructed officials to take planned actions regarding timely performance of rituals, Vahana Sevas, conduct of major festivals with advance planning, provision of medical services to devotees, services of Srivari Sevaks, maintenance of cleanliness of Pushkarinis, budgeting, waste management, sanitation facilities, and other related matters.

TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, CVSO KV Muralikrishna, FA & CAO O Balaji, CE TV Satyanarayana, and other officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)