New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday demanded an impartial inquiry in the Banbhoolpura violence as it accused the administration of being responsible for it.

Several incidents of violence broke out in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani of Uttarakhand following the demolition of a madrasa on February 8.

The CPI(M) in a post on X said that a delegation of its leaders visited the affected area in Haldwani, and interacted with scores of people including families of those who were killed in the violence.

The party said the delegation held the administration responsible for the events as the madrasa was demolished while the matter was still sub judice.

"A CPI(M) delegation with comrades Brinda Karat, Vijoo Krishnan, Rajinder Negi, Mahinder Jakhmola, Lekhraj, Yusuf Tewari and others visited the affected area of Banbhoolpura which had seen violence and police firing during which at least six were killed and many injured," the CPI(M) said in a post on X.

"After speaking to scores of people including families of those killed and injured, of those arrested, police personnel and journalists, the delegation demanded an impartial inquiry. It held the administration responsible for the events since it demolished a masjid and madrasa even while the case was being heard in court," it said.

"A detailed report to the Governor is being sent which will be in the public domain soon," it added.

Six people were killed and more than 100 people, including police personnel and journalists, were injured in the Banbhoolpura violence.

