Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (PTI) CPI members in Kerala who have been elected to the state assembly thrice would not get tickets to contest the coming polls as the party wanted to give opportunities to the younger generation.

The state council of the CPI, a major partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, at a meeting here on Friday took a decision to this effect, the party said.

As a consequence, ministers V S Sunil Kumar representing Thrissur, P Thilothaman (Cherthala) and K Raju (Punalur) would not be able to contest the assembly elections likely in April-May as they had been MLAs for three terms.

Three other sitting legislators, including senior leaders C Divakaran and Mullakkara Ratnakaran, would also lose their chance to contest the polls because of the same reason.

"We have decided to implement the three-term policy strictly and the decision was taken to give opportunity to the youngsters and there will not be any exemption in these criteria," CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told reporters.

He also said office-bearers of the party willhave to step down from the position if they wanted to contest the assembly polls and made it clear there will not be any exception.

Currently, the party has 19 MLAs in the 140-member assembly.

